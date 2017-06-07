If Derek Hough had his way, this Grammy-winner would be singing at sister Julianne's wedding 

Evaan KherajDancing with the Stars judge Julianne Hough will soon be marrying hockey player Brooks Laich [like], and her brother, fellow dance star Derek Hough, says he knows whom he wants to sing at the ceremony.

Derek, who's in charge of the music at the wedding, tells People, "You know who I want to get? Michael Bublé. I mean he won’t. He can’t possibly go, but it’d be amazing if he just sort of rose from the ground and was like ‘Hello!” and started singing!”

Michael's been out of the spotlight this year, caring for his son Noah, who's been battling liver cancer, and has canceled numerous appearances.

No matter who sings, Derek says he'll probably cry at Julianne's wedding.

"I’m close with her,” he says of his slightly younger sis. "So watching her walk down the aisle...it’s going to get me.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.



