MAGIC!, Lisa Loeb, Christopher Cross, Gym Class Heroes & more joining Train on annual fan cruise 

Courtesy of SixthmanThe fifth installment of Train's annual fan cruise, Sail Across the Sun, has been announced and as usual, the group is bringing an extremely eclectic group of artists along with them for the ride.

In addition to Train, of course, fans on the cruise will see performances from MAGIC!, Gym Class Heroes, Lisa Loeb, Robert Randolph & the Family Band, soft-rock legend Christopher Cross, LOLO and the Yacht Rock Revue, among others.

Comedian Nick Swardson, will also join the party, as will Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience. That's a band featuring the son of late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham. Train are massive Led Zeppelin fans: in 2016, they released a cover version of the album Led Zeppelin II in its entirety.

More artists may be announced in the coming months.

The fifth annual Sail Across the Sun cruise leaves from New Orleans March 7 and will sail to Cozumel, Mexico before returning March 11.

