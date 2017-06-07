Pat Monahan, Jon Bon Jovi, Whoopi Goldberg & more to present, perform at Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction

Courtesy Songwriters Hall of FameWe already know Ed Sheeran, Babyface, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis and members of the band Chicago are among this year's honorees and inductees at the 48th annual Songwriters Hall of Fame gala this month in New York City. Now we know who'll be inducting them and/or performing on their behalf.

Train's Pat Monahan, Jon Bon Jovi, Whoopi Goldberg, Usher, super-producer Benny Blanco and actor John Leguizamo are among the stars who'll be on hand to salute this year's inductees, who also include rappers Jay Z and Pitbull, chart-topping songwriter Max Martin, and Broadway and film composer Alan Menken.

Ed Sheeran will receive the Hal David Starlight Award at the event, which will take place June 15. Pitbull will be honored with the Global Ambassador Award and Menken will get the Johnny Mercer Award. All the other artists will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame proper.

