Sam Smith: "Can't wait for you all to hear the music!!!"

ABC/Image Group LASam Smith fans were thrilled to see photos of their boy hard at work in the recording studio, working on the follow-up to his debut album, In the Lonely Hour. And he's just as excited as they are to share the music.

Sam posted nine photos of himself in the studio with a variety of producers and musicians; each one had the caption "Recording." After fans flooded his comments with their happiness over the prospect of new music from Sam, he tweeted, "Reading through all your comments x Love you all so much. Can't wait for you all to hear the music!!!!!"

On May 26, Sam reminded people that his Grammy-winning debut came out in 2014. "Happy Anniversary!!!!," he wrote. "My first born 'In The Lonely Hour' is officially THREE years old today. Love & miss you all desperately x."

No word on when we can actually expect Sam's new music.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.