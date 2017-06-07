Sam Smith: "Can't wait for you all to hear the music!!!"

Wednesday
Jun072017
Wednesday, June 7, 2017
in Adult Contemporary, CHR, Hot AC, Lite AC
Sam Smith fans were thrilled to see photos of their boy hard at work in the recording studio, working on the follow-up to his debut album, In the Lonely Hour. And he's just as excited as they are to share the music.
Sam posted nine photos of himself in the studio with a variety of producers and musicians; each one had the caption "Recording." After fans flooded his comments with their happiness over the prospect of new music from Sam, he tweeted, "Reading through all your comments x Love you all so much. Can't wait for you all to hear the music!!!!!"
On May 26, Sam reminded people that his Grammy-winning debut came out in 2014. "Happy Anniversary!!!!," he wrote. "My first born 'In The Lonely Hour' is officially THREE years old today. Love & miss you all desperately x."
No word on when we can actually expect Sam's new music.
Recording x pic.twitter.com/UzvjioyKY9— Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) June 6, 2017
