Harry Styles stretches world tour into next year with 56 new dates

Harley Weir/Columbia RecordsCouldn't get tickets to see Harry Styles on his solo tour? Well, stop your crying, because the singer's just added 56 new dates to his sold-out world tour.



The new shows kick off March 2018 in Switzerland and will hit major cities in Europe and the U.K. before heading to Australia, Asia and South America.



The U.S. and Canada dates begin May 6, 2018 in Dallas, Texas and conclude July 13, 2018 in Los Angeles. Country singer Kacey Musgraves -- who has opened for Katy Perry in the past -- will be Harry's supporting act on this North American leg.



Tickets for the new dates go on sale June 16 via local ticket agents.



The first leg of Harry Styles Live on Tour, which sold out in seconds when tickets went on sale last month, starts September 19 in San Francisco. Harry’s critically acclaimed, self-titled debut solo album came out last month.



Here are Harry's new 2018 North American dates:



6/5 -- Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

6/7 -- Houston, TX, Toyota Center

6/9 -- Ft. Lauderdale, FL, BB&T Center

6/11 -- Atlanta, GA, Infinite Energy Center

6/12 -- Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

6/15 -- Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

6/16 -- Toronto, ON, Air Canada Centre

6/18 -- Boston, MA, TD Garden

6/21 -- New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

6/24 -- Washington, DC, Verizon Center

6/26 -- Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

6/27 -- Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Fieldhouse

6/30 -- Chicago, IL, United Center

7/1 -- St. Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center

7/3 -- Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

7/6 -- Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

7/7 -- Seattle, WA, Key Arena

7/9/ -- Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

7/11 -- San Jose, CA, SAP Center at San Jose

7/13 -- Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

