Her heart will go on: Celine Dion keeps late husband’s memory alive through photos 

John Shearer/Getty Images via ABCCeline Dion’s husband René Angelil may have passed away last year, but the singer still finds ways to keep his memory alive. She tells People magazine that when she needs advice, she talks to photos of him.



“[When I] make changes,I have to see a picture of him and I talk to him,” she says. “I say, ‘I’m not trying to redo some of the things that maybe you’ve done. We’ve tried them and I’m pretty comfortable with it, so are you okay with that? If you’re not, give me a little sign or something.'”



She also encourages her children, 16-year-old René-Charles and 6-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy, to remember the happy times.



“We’re not not looking at pictures because it’s going to bring sadness,” Celine says. “We look at him and we laugh and we have a good time. Even my oldest, he imitates his dad and [it’s as though René] is in the house with us.”



Though he’s not there with them physically anymore, Celine says “nothing has really changed” because Rene lives on inside her and the children.



“It’s just a new way of living without your husband. And it takes time, we’re coping very well,” she says. “It’s like I’m a duo. I’m always going to be Celine and René and I don’t want that to ever change.”

