Kid stuff: Katy Perry gets adorably interviewed by a seven-year-old 

In a new video for W Magazine, Katy Perry sits down for her most adorable interview yet. The singer is quizzed by seven-year-old fan Poppy Browne, the daughter of W's features director Alix Browne.



Of course, Poppy asks the hard-hitting questions...like, “Can you hula-hoop?” and “What was your favorite song when you were seven?” The answers: “Kind of” and “Oh Happy Day!” That song, by the way, is a gospel tune that was a huge pop hit in 1969.



Katy also opened up about how she spends her downtime just being herself.

“I love staying at home,” she says. “I love watching documentaries…I guess I can say this now, for the first time: I’m always myself. I’m never not myself. Just because I can wear all these crazy costumes and I’ve got all this makeup and blah blah blah, I’m still me.”



And when Poppy confided that she gets stage fright, Katy admitted she still gets nervous too.



“I still do. After all this time!” she says. “I’m usually pretty prepared for all of my performances but sometimes I still get butterflies. I do get a little nervous just like you, especially when you’re trying to do something you’ve never done -- like put out a new record that means a lot to you -- you can get nervous.”



Katy will release her new album, Witness, on Friday; she'll preview it Thursday night in a live YouTube special.



Meanwhile, next Wednesday, Katy will make an appearance on the Fox cooking show The F Word with Gordon Ramsay. The show airs 9 p.m. ET live/PT tape-delayed.

