Backstreet Boys expand their "Larger Than Life" Las Vegas residency

Denise TruscelloThe Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life Las Vegas residency just got even larger. BSB has added 15 more dates to their headlining show at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.



The new performances begin November 8, and include dates in January and February of next year. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. PT.



“There are so many great things happening right now,” AJ McLean says in a statement. “We have a sold out Las Vegas residency, a new record coming and our single with Florida Georgia Line is a Top 5 single at Country radio. Vegas is going to see a lot more of us!”



Backstreet Boys, Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment have also teamed up to donate $1 of every ticket purchase to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada.



“We’re touched by how the city of Las Vegas has embraced us since we launched the show,” Nick Carter says. “Partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada gives us a chance to give back to the Las Vegas community.”



Here are Backstreet Boys' new residency dates:



November 2017: 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18

January 2018: 31

February 2018: 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 14, 16, 17

