Katy Perry hosts online preview of "Witness"; album out now

Capitol RecordsIt's been a four-year wait for Katy Perry fans, but Katy's new album Witness is out today. And in the run up to the album's released Katy hosted a live streamed preview of the album on YouTube -- Witness World Wide.

Performing in a stripped down setting in a small studio in front of a select audience of a dozen or so Katy Cats, Katy and her band ran through a short set of eight songs, mostly from the new album, although she did reach back to One of the Boys for a "Throwback Thursday" performance of "Thinking of You."

Of the album Katy said, "I made it with a lot of feelings of empowerment, liberation, authenticity in mind."

Katy also answered some questions from the assembled Katy Cats and popped a bottle of champagne at 9 p.m. Pacific time when the album dropped on the West Coast.

Katy also announced Thursday that folks who purchase tickets to her upcoming Witness Tour will get a copy of the album with their ticket.



North American Witness Tour kicks off September 7 in Columbus, Ohio and runs all the way through February 5, 2018, in Vancouver.

