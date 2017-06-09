OneRepublic opens for U2 this weekend; Ryan Tedder says, "I wanna do the whole tour!" 

Francesco CarrozziniEven for a Grammy-winning artist who's worked with music's biggest names, being invited to open for U2 is a huge deal. That's why OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder is so excited that Sunday, his band will open the first of several shows for the rock legends, who're on tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their biggest album, The Joshua Tree.

"Joshua Tree was the album that made me fall in love with U2," Ryan tells ABC Radio. "I was, like, four [years old], maybe younger...when it came out. And...I’ve loved them ever since."

Ryan has since become friendly with U2 and has even worked with them in the studio. But he remains a huge fan, especially of The Joshua Tree.

"It’s the seminal album...the album that sent them into the stratosphere, that made them the hundred-million-plus-selling band that they are," says Ryan. "It’s still one of the best albums ever made by any band that’s ever picked up instruments."

In fact, Ryan's bummed they're only going to play four shows with U2: Sunday in Miami Gardens, FL; Wednesday in Tampa, FL; Friday in Louisville, Kentucky; and July 1 in Cleveland, OH.

"I wish we were available to do more of the tour," he tells ABC Radio. "We have our own tour happening or we’d do more dates...I wanna do the whole tour with them! I could sit here and watch them do that every single night."

So, will Ryan and the rest of OneRepublic be sneaking to watch U2's set after theirs is done?

"There’s no sneaking!" laughs Ryan. "There’s grabbing a beer, walking through the crowd and standing right in the front!"

OneRepublic's own tour with Fitz and the Tantrums and James Arthur starts July 7.

