Pharrell Williams goes from "Happy" to "Yellow Lights" with new song for "Despicable Me 3"  

ABC/Adam RoseIt looks like Pharrell Williams is hoping the Despicable Me franchise brings him yet another Oscar nomination: he's got a new song on the Despicable Me 3 soundtrack called "Yellow Lights."

The multi-talented superstar earned an Oscar nod and a Grammy for his 2013 #1 hit "Happy," from the Despicable Me 2 soundtrack.

Fans will be able to watch a video-game inspired music video for "Yellow Lights" on Friday. The artist shared a teaser clip of it on his Instagram account this Thursday.

Despicable Me 3 comes out in theaters on June 30.

