Friday
Jun092017
Pharrell Williams goes from "Happy" to "Yellow Lights" with new song for "Despicable Me 3"
It looks like Pharrell Williams is hoping the Despicable Me franchise brings him yet another Oscar nomination: he's got a new song on the Despicable Me 3 soundtrack called "Yellow Lights."
The multi-talented superstar earned an Oscar nod and a Grammy for his 2013 #1 hit "Happy," from the Despicable Me 2 soundtrack.
Fans will be able to watch a video-game inspired music video for "Yellow Lights" on Friday. The artist shared a teaser clip of it on his Instagram account this Thursday.
Despicable Me 3 comes out in theaters on June 30.
