Top
SEARCH
« Mac mates: Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie release self-titled duo album today | Main | Despite past betrayals, DJ Khaled still has love for fans and fellow artists »
Friday
Jun092017

Pharrell Williams goes from "Happy" to "Yellow Lights" with new song for "Despicable Me 3"  

Comments Off

ABC/Adam RoseIt looks like Pharrell Williams is hoping the Despicable Me franchise brings him yet another Oscar nomination: he's got a new song on the Despicable Me 3 soundtrack called "Yellow Lights."  

The multi-talented superstar earned an Oscar nod and a Grammy for his 2013 #1 hit "Happy," from the Despicable Me 2 soundtrack.

Fans will be able to watch a video-game inspired music video for "Yellow Lights" on Friday. The artist shared a teaser clip of it on his Instagram account this Thursday.   

Despicable Me 3 comes out in theaters on June 30.  

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

DateFriday, June 9, 2017 at 6:00AM AuthorMusic News Group
in , , , , ,






ABC News Radio