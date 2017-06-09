Swift's streaming now on all services

Big Machine RecordsStream, Swifties, stream!

Taylor Swift, one of the few major artists who has kept her music off streaming services, has changed her mind. As of midnight, her music is now available on Spotify, Tidal, Apple, Pandora and the rest..

A note on the Instagram site Taylor Nation announced, "In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 Million Albums Worldwide and the RIAA's 100 Million Song Certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight."

Variety confirmed that the message was authentic. Taylor herself has not commented.

As Billboard notes, Taylor's label pulled her music from Spotify before the release of 2014's 1989, and she herself convinced Apple to pay her and other artists royalties during its three-month free trial period.

The timing of Taylor's return to streaming is certainly odd, though: it happened at the exact same time that her arch rival Katy Perry released her new album Witness. Coincidence?

