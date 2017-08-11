98 Degrees will be warming up your winter with a new Christmas album and tour

UMeAfter recently celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album, 98 Degrees is ready to make some new memories.

The reunited quartet -- Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons and Justin Jeffre -- will be releasing a new Christmas album this year, called Let it Snow. It’s the second holiday album from the group, following 1999’s This Christmas.

"It's a special year for us -- it's the 20th anniversary of our first release on Motown Records," Nick says in a statement. "So, it just seemed like the perfect moment to revisit This Christmas and do a Volume Two."

Let it Snow will feature Christmas classics like the title track, "What Christmas Means To Me," "Little Saint Nick" and "Run Rudolph Run." It will be released on October 13, followed by a 31-city holiday tour.

The tour, 98 Degrees at Christmas, will kick off November 10 in Larchwood, Iowa and concludes December 23 in Primm, Nevada. They’ll perform songs from the new Christmas album, as well as some of the well-known hits.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 18.

Here’s the tour itinerary:

11/10 -- Larchwood, IA, Grand Falls Casino

11/11 -- Riverside, IA, Riverside Casino & Golf Resort

11/16 -- Lemoore, CA, Tachi Palace Casino

11/17 -- Brooks, CA, Cache Creek Casino Resort

11/18 -- Reno, NV, Silver Legacy Resort & Casino

11/19 -- Cupertino, CA, Flint Center for the Performing Arts

11/24 -- Foxwoods, CT, Foxwoods Resort & Casino

11/25 -- Atlantic City, NJ, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

11/26 -- Westbury, NY, NYCB Theatre at Westbury

11/28 -- Richmond, VA, Carpenter Theatre

11/29 -- Atlanta, GA, Atlanta Symphony Hall

11/30 -- Jacksonville, FL, Florida Theater

12/1 -- Biloxi, MS, IP Casino Resort & Spa

12/2 -- Marksville, LA, Paragon Casino Resort

12/5 -- Durham, NC, Durham Performing Arts Center

12/6 -- Louisville, KY, Palace Theater

12/8 -- St. Petersburg, FL, Mahaffey Theatre

12/9 -- Miami, FL, Magic City Casino

12/10 -- West Palm Beach, FL, Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

12/11 -- Sarasota, FL, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

12/13 -- Elkhart, IN, Lerner Theatre

12/14 -- Northfield, OH, Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

12/15 -- Cincinnati, OH, Aronoff Center

12/16 -- Waukegan, IL, Genesee Theatre

12/17 -- Detroit, MI, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel

12/19 -- Mesa, AZ, Mesa Arts Center, Ikeda Theater

12/20 -- Anaheim, CA, City National Grove of Anaheim

12/21 -- Thousand Oaks, CA, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza

12/22 -- Tucson, A,Z Desert Diamond Casino

12/23 -- Primm, NV, Star of the Desert Arena

