98 Degrees will be warming up your winter with a new Christmas album and tour
After recently celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album, 98 Degrees is ready to make some new memories.
The reunited quartet -- Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons and Justin Jeffre -- will be releasing a new Christmas album this year, called Let it Snow. It’s the second holiday album from the group, following 1999’s This Christmas.
"It's a special year for us -- it's the 20th anniversary of our first release on Motown Records," Nick says in a statement. "So, it just seemed like the perfect moment to revisit This Christmas and do a Volume Two."
Let it Snow will feature Christmas classics like the title track, "What Christmas Means To Me," "Little Saint Nick" and "Run Rudolph Run." It will be released on October 13, followed by a 31-city holiday tour.
The tour, 98 Degrees at Christmas, will kick off November 10 in Larchwood, Iowa and concludes December 23 in Primm, Nevada. They’ll perform songs from the new Christmas album, as well as some of the well-known hits.
Tickets go on sale Friday, August 18.
Here’s the tour itinerary:
11/10 -- Larchwood, IA, Grand Falls Casino
11/11 -- Riverside, IA, Riverside Casino & Golf Resort
11/16 -- Lemoore, CA, Tachi Palace Casino
11/17 -- Brooks, CA, Cache Creek Casino Resort
11/18 -- Reno, NV, Silver Legacy Resort & Casino
11/19 -- Cupertino, CA, Flint Center for the Performing Arts
11/24 -- Foxwoods, CT, Foxwoods Resort & Casino
11/25 -- Atlantic City, NJ, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
11/26 -- Westbury, NY, NYCB Theatre at Westbury
11/28 -- Richmond, VA, Carpenter Theatre
11/29 -- Atlanta, GA, Atlanta Symphony Hall
11/30 -- Jacksonville, FL, Florida Theater
12/1 -- Biloxi, MS, IP Casino Resort & Spa
12/2 -- Marksville, LA, Paragon Casino Resort
12/5 -- Durham, NC, Durham Performing Arts Center
12/6 -- Louisville, KY, Palace Theater
12/8 -- St. Petersburg, FL, Mahaffey Theatre
12/9 -- Miami, FL, Magic City Casino
12/10 -- West Palm Beach, FL, Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
12/11 -- Sarasota, FL, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
12/13 -- Elkhart, IN, Lerner Theatre
12/14 -- Northfield, OH, Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
12/15 -- Cincinnati, OH, Aronoff Center
12/16 -- Waukegan, IL, Genesee Theatre
12/17 -- Detroit, MI, Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel
12/19 -- Mesa, AZ, Mesa Arts Center, Ikeda Theater
12/20 -- Anaheim, CA, City National Grove of Anaheim
12/21 -- Thousand Oaks, CA, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza
12/22 -- Tucson, A,Z Desert Diamond Casino
12/23 -- Primm, NV, Star of the Desert Arena
