Justin Timberlake's "Wonder Wheel" co-star loves him 'cause he's not "Justin Timberlake" 

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC ImagesJustin Timberlake will hit the big screen this December in Woody Allen's new movie Wonder Wheel. JT's Oscar-winning co-star in the film says she was pleasantly surprised at how easy the singer was to work with. For some reason, she was afraid he'd be stuck-up and difficult.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Kate Winslet says of Justin, "He’s such a wonderful person. I would turn to him and say, ‘Do you know what, Justin Timberlake? The best thing about you being in this film is that you’re really not Justin Timberlake. If you had really been Justin Timberlake, it could have been a complete nightmare, but really, you’re not Justin Timberlake at all -- you’re just some guy named Justin.’"

"He’s totally unvain," Winslet gushes. "He has an absolutely infuriating ability to learn lines fast, and he’s an all-around great person -- humble, fun, hard-working, easygoing, no ego. Such a joy, really.”

Wonder Wheel is set in Coney Island, NY in the 1950s and casts Winslet as a woman married to a carousel operator, played by Jim Belushi. She falls in love with a handsome lifeguard named Mickey, played by Justin. But when her husband's estranged daughter shows up and also falls for Mickey, things get messy.

Wonder Wheel will premiere at the New York Film Festival on October 14, and will arrive in theaters December 1.

