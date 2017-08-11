Top
SEARCH
« Black Veil Brides to release new album in 2018; Andy Biersack records new song for "American Satan" movie | Main | Hop aboard the love train for Wolf Alice's "Don't Delete the Kisses" video »
Friday
Aug112017

Listen now: Finally free Phillip Phillips returns with new song, "Miles"

Comments Off

Interscope RecordsPhillip Phillips has returned with his first new music in three years. It's a single called "Miles," which is now available for download.

Phillip had been unable to release music for a while because he was tied up in litigation with 19 Entertainment, the folks behind American Idol.  In a statement, he says, "I am so excited to have the connection with my fans again by releasing new music."

He adds that the song "is about going through change but not being alone while it's happening. Just knowing that there is always light after dark."

"This has been a really interesting journey and I've learned a lot personally and professionally," the American Idol season 11 champ adds. "This is a new time and I'm excited about taking everyone along. It's good stuff!”

Phillip is currently on the road with the Goo Goo Dolls. His sets include "Miles" and other songs that will appear on his upcoming third album.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

DateFriday, August 11, 2017 at 3:01PM AuthorMusic News Group
in , , ,






ABC News Radio