Jury now has Taylor Swift groping case

iStock/ThinkstockA jury will now decide if former deejay David Mueller deserves damages after he was terminated following accusations that he groped Taylor Swift, which he denies he ever did. The same jury will decide whether or not Mueller did, in fact, grab Taylor's butt during a backstage meet-and-greet in 2013.

In his closing statements, Taylor's attorney, Doug Baldridge, asked the jury, "Will aggressors like David Mueller be allowed to victimize their victims? Taylor Swift says no." He also asked, "Is the victimization going to result in the plaintiff having a payday?"



Baldridge also said the evidence that Mueller assaulted Taylor is 'beyond overwhelming," and that Taylor is "absolutely certain about what happened and was certain about who did it." The attorney also claimed Mueller accused his former boss of doing the assaulting, and deliberately destroyed recordings of the meeting with his former bosses, after which he was terminated.



"Use your common sense," Baldridge told the jury. "If that information helped them, it wouldn't be gone."

The attorney also said that Taylor's mom, Andrea Swift, and manager Frank Bell reported the incident to Mueller's bosses at the radio station because they "felt a responsibility that this not happen to another young woman," and stressed that they did not tell the station to fire Mueller.

"They decided what they saw. They decided what to do," he added. "He lost his job because he grabbed her butt and got caught. The guy did it."

If they don't reach a verdict by 7 p.m. ET, the jury will return at 8:30 a.m. Denver time tomorrow.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.