Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reunite at Ed Sheeran concert 

Dave M. Benett/VF17/WireImageAre Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom back together? The old flames were spotted getting cozy at an Ed Sheeran concert at Staples Center in Los Angeles Saturday.

Fans snapped photos of them in crowd. Two of them that have since been removed showed Katy learning back against Orlando.

"They definitely seemed like they're back together," an eyewitness tells E! News. "They cuddled most of the night. She sat on his lap most of the night and shared kisses."

The source adds, "They looked like they were having the time of their lives. People didn't really bug her. I don't really think people knew it was them because they had hats on and stuff."

And it seems Katy hitched a ride with Orlando to the concert. TMZ has photos of the singer on the back of Orlando’s motorcycle.

Katy and Orlando dated for about 10 months before calling it quits in February.

