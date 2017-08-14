Nile Rodgers hospitalized with unidentified health issue; misses Chic's Toronto concert Sunday

Helen Boast/RedfernsNile Rodgers was hospitalized with an unidentified health issue over the weekend, forcing him to miss a concert Sunday in Toronto with his band Chic, Billboard reports.

Rodgers, who's 64, tweeted thanks Sunday to fans who sent him get-well wishes.

"Thank you all so much," he wrote. "I love @EarthWindFire @CHICorg all the #fans and my doctors who are taking great care of me. See you all very soon."

Chic is currently on a joint North American trek with Earth, Wind & Fire called 2054: The Tour. It winds down next week.

In addition, Rodgers tweeted a message to Chic sound engineer John Ryan, revealing, "I've never missed one gig in my life... well, it's been that way till now. The Dr. caught me trying to sneak out." T

Chic's next concert with Earth, Wind & Fire is scheduled for this Tuesday in Indianapolis. No word if Rodgers will be joining his band at the show.

Nile, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in April while receiving the Award for Musical Excellence, was diagnosed with an "extremely aggressive" form of prostate cancer in 2010, although he announced in 2014 that he was cancer-free.

