Stevie Nicks invites Lorde to her New Zealand show, says she's "so good"

Kristin Burns/Brendan WalterGrammy-winning "Royals" singer Lorde has been invited to attend Stevie Nicks' concert in New Zealand this fall....by Stevie herself.

Speaking to New Zealand's Stuff website, Stevie says the last time she performed in New Zealand in 2015 as part of Fleetwood Mac, Lorde and her parents -- who are all New Zealand natives -- were in the audience, but she didn't know it.

"I found out after I left that Lorde and her mom and dad were there," says Stevie. "I want her to know I hope she comes this time. Let me buy her mom and dad tickets and I can meet them all."

Stevie is a big supporter of young female pop stars, and she says she thinks Lorde is "so good," adding, "She is a little odd too, and that's why I like her."

Stevie will perform in New Zealand on November 21 and November 24. Lorde has a show in nearby Australia on the 21st as well, but she's free on the 24th. Stay tuned.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.