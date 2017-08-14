The Eagles fly again: Band confirms new fall headlining tour days

Credit: Myriam SantosFollowing the death of founding singer Glenn Frey in January 2016, The Eagles expressed doubt that they'd ever play again. However, after re-forming with Frey's son Deacon and country star Vince Gill filling in for Glenn to play last month's Classic West and Classic East festivals and the upcoming Classic Northwest event in September, the band apparently has decided to continue on and has lined up its first official headlining dates with the new lineup.

The newly announced shows, dubbed "An Evening with The Eagles," are scheduled for October 17 in Greensboro, North Carolina; October 20 in Atlanta; October 24 in Louisville, Kentucky; and October 27 in Detroit.

Tickets for the concerts go on sale to the general public this Saturday beginning Saturday, August 19, at 10 a.m. ET via LiveNation.com. American Express card holders can purchase pre-sale tickets starting this Tuesday, August 15, at 10 a.m. A limited number of VIP packages also will be available. Visit Eagles.com for more information.

As previously reported, The Eagles -- Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, along with Deacon Frey and Gill -- played alongside Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers at The Classic West on July 15 in Los Angeles and The Classic East in New York City on July 29. The upcoming Classic Northwest show, taking place September 30 in Seattle, will just feature The Eagles and The Doobies.

Here are all of The Eagles upcoming concerts:

9/30 -- Seattle, WA, Safeco Field - The Classic Northwest*

10/17 -- Greensboro, NC, Greensboro Coliseum

10/20 -- Atlanta, GA, Philips Arena

10/24 -- Louisville, KY, KFC Yum! Center

10/27 -- Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

* = with The Doobie Brothers.

