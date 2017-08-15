Despite jury's decision, deejay still insists he "never grabbed" Taylor Swift 

iStock/ThinkStockThe former Denver DJ found to have groped Taylor Swift by a jury said there is still “no question” in his mind that he did not grab Swift’s backside during a 2013 meet-and-greet photo op.

“What I’m saying is I didn’t do what they said,” David Mueller told ABC News’ Clayton Sandell after Monday’s court ruling. “I never grabbed her. I never had my hand under her skirt and I can pass a polygraph.”

Mueller says the placement of his hand in the photo -- in which he and his then-girlfriend posed with Taylor -- looked awkward because, he says, "I wasn’t invited to be in [it]. I just moved into the shot the best I could.”

The former DJ first sued Swift in 2015, claiming she'd falsely accused him of groping her, which caused him to be fired from a Denver radio station. She then counter-sued for assault and battery.

Last Friday, U.S. District Judge William Martinez threw out Mueller's suit against Taylor, saying there wasn't enough evidence to prove she got him fired.

Mueller, who waited two years to file his lawsuit, says he didn't want a payout from Swift -- all he wanted was something he could show prospective employers.

“I asked for something in writing which stated that there was a misunderstanding," Mueller said. "And I can take that to possibly convince someone at a radio station to hire me."

On Monday, the jury awarded Swift the $1 she requested in the civil court case. The jurors also found that the singer's mother and her manager were not responsible for Mueller's firing.

Mueller, who claims he passed two polygraph examinations, said he plans to continue to try to clear his name, which may include appealing the court’s ruling.

