Endless Summer Nights (in Vegas): Richard Marx kicks off extended Sin City engagement tonight

Courtesy Caesars EntertainmentTonight, Richard Marx kicks off a three-week Las Vegas engagement, performing a show called Satisfied: Only the Hits at the Flamingo Hotel. While he's excited about the gig, he's also haunted by a comment he made about Las Vegas in 1988.

He tells ABC Radio, "There's a quote that somebody tweeted me a couple of days ago that I remember actually saying [that year], which was, 'I don't wanna wind up in a white dinner jacket, playing "Hold Onto the Nights" in Vegas.'"

He laughs, "So, starting my residency, I'll be wearing a white dinner jacket! I might just have to, to punish myself for that ridiculous quote!"

Satisfied is a shorter version of the solo acoustic "Storytellers"-type show Richard's been performing for a while. When the Flamingo asked him to adapt it for Vegas, he was sold on the idea.

"I think it's the anti-Vegas show," he tells ABC Radio. "There's nothing like it on the Strip, so...we're gonna try it and if it's a disaster, it's a disaster, y'know?"

Richard says he realizes that the crowds who'll see the show won't necessarily be fans of his, but he says bring it on.

"There's also gonna be a ton of people that, that afternoon, looked in the paper and went 'Who's playing? Oh, Cher's sold out? Alright let's go see Richard Marx,'" he says. "But I love a challenge, I love the idea of having those people that are sort of just killing time walk out of there going, 'Wow, that was awesome!'"

So, will the Grammy-winning star be hitting the tables during his downtime over the next three weeks?

"No. Dude, I'm in the music business," he points out. "I think that's gambling enough!"



Tickets for Satisfied: Only the Hits are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

