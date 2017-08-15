Josh Groban lands role on "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"

ABC/Fred LeeAfter wrapping up his debut Broadway gig last month, Josh Groban has lined up a guest-starring TV role.

The singer will appear on a season three episode of The CW’s musical-comedy, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Series star Rachel Bloom revealed the news in an Instagram Boomerang.

“[Josh Groban] is gonna be on #crazyexgirlfriend but it's a secret so don't tell anyone,” she captioned the looped video, which features Josh popping into frame next to her.

It’s not yet clear who Josh will play, but there’s a good chance he’ll be singing in the episode, given the show’s penchant for musical numbers.

Season three of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend premieres Friday, October 13 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

