More of the Hits: Lionel Richie adds additional Las Vegas performances

Denise TruscelloLionel Richie, currently on tour with Mariah Carey, will be returning to Las Vegas not only this fall, but next year as well.

The pop legend has announced 14 additional performances of his show Lionel Richie -- All the Hits at The AXIS in Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Last year, the show -- featuring hits like "Hello," "Dancing on the Ceiling," "All Night Long" and "Say You Say Me" -- received the "Best New Resident" award from Vegas Seven magazine.



Tickets for the new dates go on sale via Ticketmaster this Saturday, August 19 at 10 a.m. PT. However, Citi cardmembers and Fan Club members can grab right now through Friday.

Lionel's North American tour with Mariah wraps up September 5 in Seattle. He'll then head to Australia and New Zealand for a run of shows with CHIC's Nile Rodgers, which are scheduled through late October. His new dates in Vegas start November 29.

Here are all the new All the Hits dates going on sale:

November 2017: 29

December 2017: 6, 8, 9, 13, 15, 16

March 2018: 7, 9, 10, 13, 16, 17, 20

