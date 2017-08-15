Pink to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at 2017 MTV VMAs 

The singer and mother of two will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, and will also perform on the telecast. Past recipients of the award include Madonna, Peter Gabriel, Guns N' Roses, Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and Beyonce.

MTV says that Pink is being honored for "her trailblazing impact on music, pop culture, fashion and philanthropy." MTV will premiere the video for her new single "What About Us" on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Pink's new album, Beautiful Trauma, is due October 13.

The 2017 VMAs, hosted by Katy Perry, will air live from the Forum in Inglewood, CA on August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

