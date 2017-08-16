Birthday girl Madonna offers pre-order of new "Rebel Heart" Tour film today

Eagle Rock EntertainmentHappy Birthday, Queen of Pop! It's Madonna's birthday today, and in honor of the occasion, pre-orders for her upcoming Rebel Heart Tour concert film starts today.

The Rebel Heart Tour film will be released September 15 as a digital download, DVD and Blu-ray. In addition, a live album with 22 songs from the tour is also coming out that day. The DVD and Blu-ray come with an audio CD of highlights from the tour. For a preview of the package, a live version of "Material Girl" is now available to download from all services.

Even if you saw the Rebel Heart Tour live, you may still want the package, because it includes footage of Madonna: Tears of a Clown, an exclusive fan-club show Madonna did in Melbourne, Australia, to celebrate her first concerts there in more than 20 years.

Madonna celebrated her birthday in Italy: She's posted photos and video of herself arriving to a party on a white horse, enjoying live dancers, and then busting herself as a group of what appears to be local musicians perform. She captioned the video, "Life Love Music Dance La Familia Thank you everyone!"

Here's the track listing for all the packages:

DVD/Blu-ray

1. "Rebel Heart Tour Intro"

2. "Iconic"

3. "B**ch I'm Madonna"

4. "Burning Up"

5. "Holy Water"/"Vogue"

6. "Devil Pray"

7. "Messiah" (Video Interlude)

8. "Body Shop"

9. "True Blue"

10. "Deeper and Deeper"

11. "HeartBreakCity"

12. "Like a Virgin"

13. "S.E.X." (Video Interlude)

14. "Living for Love"

15. "La Isla Bonita"

16. "Dress You Up"/"Into the Groove"

17. "Rebel Heart"

18. "Illuminati" (Video Interlude)

19. "Music"

20. "Candy Shop"

21. "Material Girl"

22. "La Vie en Rose"

23. "Unapologetic B**ch"

24. "Holiday"

Extras

1. An Excerpt from Tears of a Clown

2. "Like a Prayer"

CD

1. "Rebel Heart Tour" Intro

2. "Iconic"

3. "B**ch I'm Madonna"

4. "Burning Up"

5. "Holy Water"/"Vogue"

6. "Devil Pray"

7. "Deeper and Deeper"

8. "HeartBreakCity"

9. "Living for Love"

10. "La Isla Bonita"

11. "Rebel Heart"

12. "Candy Shop"

13. "Unapologetic B**ch"

14. "Holiday"

Double CD/Digital Audio

CD1

1. "Rebel Heart Tour" Intro

2. "Iconic"

3. "B**ch I'm Madonna"

4. "Burning Up"

5. "Holy Water"/"Vogue"

6. "Devil Pray"

7." Body Shop"

8. "True Blue"

9. "Deeper and Deeper"

10. "HeartBreakCity"

11. "Like a Virgin "

CD2

1. "Living for Love"

2. "La Isla Bonita"

3. "Dress You Up"/"Into the Groove"

4. "Rebel Heart"

5. "Music"

6. "Candy Shop"

7. "Material Girl"

8. "La Vie en Rose"

9. "Unapologetic B**ch"

10. "Holiday"

11. "Like a Prayer" (Bonus Track)

