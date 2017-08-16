For Jon Bon Jovi's clothing line, animals no longer "Wanted Dead or Alive"

ABC/Lou RoccoJon Bon Jovi no longer wants to use animals -- dead or alive -- to produce his clothing line, Hart N Dagger.



After People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, informed Jon that cows that are used to make leather routinely have their throats slit while they are still conscious, Hart N Dagger has replaced all the animal skins used to create its clothing with what PETA calls "innovative and trendy vegan versions."

PETA says its sending the company a box of "delicious cow-shaped vegan chocolates" to thank it for its compassion.

"Animals are no longer livin' on a prayer, thanks to Jon Bon Jovi," said PETA's executive vice president in a statement. "Every day, PETA hears from shoppers who are looking for vegan-friendly retailers, and Hart N Dagger now fits the bill by agreeing to use only high-quality vegan leather on its denim. And compassionate consumers are applauding the move."

Jon and Bon Jovi's next major gig is playing the Rock in Rio festival in Brazil next month.

