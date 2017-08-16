Pink asks “What About Us?” in politically-charged new video

Ryan Aylsworth/RCA RecordsPink gets political in the video for her new single, “What About Us.”

The clip begins with overlapping sounds including political speeches, protestors chanting and a man saying, “We are going to reject hate! We are going to reject racism!”

The video then shows imagery of distraught citizens, police lights flashing, helicopter spotlights and an apocalyptic-looking city landscape.

As Pink sings, dancers perform an interpretive, emotional routine, which seems to represent oppression in our society. It ends with Pink uniting with the dancers for a number in the middle of the desert.

Even before the video was released, it seemed clear that "What About Us" was making a political statement, thanks to lyrics like, "We were willing, we came when you called/But man you fooled us, enough is enough" and "It's the start of us, waking up, come on/Are you ready? I'll be ready."

The song is the first single from Pink’s upcoming new album, Beautiful Trauma, which arrives October 13.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.



