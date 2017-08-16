Ricky Martin offers fans the chance to win trip to his Vegas show

Denise TruscelloRicky Martin wants you to go “All In” for charity.

The singer is teaming up with Prizeo, offering fans the chance to win tickets to his All In Las Vegas show if they donate to his Ricky Martin Foundation.

To enter, fans are invited to make a $10 donation on Prizeo.com/RickyMartin. The grand-prize winner and a guest will get to meet Ricky at his Las Vegas show on September 19. The prize includes round-trip airfare and hotel accommodations for two.

The Ricky Martin Foundation raises awareness for and fights against human trafficking. He founded the organization after a 2002 trip to India, where he rescued three girls about to sold into prostitution.

“Ever since witnessing this heinous crime and helping to support the girls in India, my aim has been to eradicate human trafficking,” Ricky says in a statement. “I’m so grateful to galvanize support for this important issue and meet one lucky fan who also cares about making this world a better place for everyone.”

The Prizeo campaign runs through September 8.

