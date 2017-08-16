Taylor Swift sends flowers to staff of company who supported her with Post-It notes 

RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty ImagesWhile Taylor Swift was in Denver for her recent trial, a company near the courthouse showed its support for her by sticking messages -- made out of out of colorful Post-It notes -- to its windows. Now, Taylor has thanked them for the love.

According to Page Six, the singer sent the company, Craftsy, multiple bouquets of flowers, along with notes thanking the staff for "brightening my day for every day I was in Denver.”

The company posted a photo of the staff posing with Taylor's gifts, along with the message, "Thank you ! We're so happy our messages brightened your day as much as your flowers brightened ours!"

The messages were lyrics of Taylor's songs, such as "Haterz gonna hate," "I Knew You Were Trouble," "People throw rocks at things that shine" and "Begin Again."

As previously reported, jurors found that former deejay David Mueller assaulted and battered Taylor during a pre-concert meet-and-greet photo op in 2013, during which he grabbed her butt. The jury also found that neither Taylor, her mother nor her manager were responsible for his radio station firing him.

