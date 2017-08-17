Lady Gaga to be deposed in legal case between Kesha and Dr. Luke

Image Group LA/ABCLady Gaga will be deposed next month in the legal battle between Kesha and Dr. Luke, E! Online reports.

E! cites court documents as saying that Gaga will appear for a deposition sometime in September.

Last month, attorneys for Dr. Luke subpoenaed Gaga to force her to be deposed in the proceedings arguing that she has relevant information about alleged false statements about Dr. Luke made by Kesha to Gaga.

Gaga also will comply with the subpoena's request for full, unedited copies of documents that previously had been provided in edited form.

At the time of the subpoena in late July, a rep for Gaga said in a statement to Billboard, "As Lady Gaga's legal team will present to the court, she has provided all of the relevant information in her possession and is at most an ancillary witness in this process. Dr. Luke's team is attempting to manipulate the truth and draw press attention to their case by exaggerating Lady Gaga's role and falsely accusing her of dodging reasonable requests."



Gaga has been an outspoken supporter of Kesha following Kesha’s sexual abuse allegations against Dr. Luke, birth name Lukasz Gottwald. Dr. Luke has denied Kesha’s allegations.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.