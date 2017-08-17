Lucky cruise passengers will watch Bonnie Tyler sing "Total Eclipse of the Heart" during the total eclipse 

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty ImagesIn one of the most brilliant marketing moves so far this year, the one and only Bonnie Tyler will entertain passengers on Royal Caribbean's Total Eclipse Cruise by singing her classic #1 hit, "Total Eclipse of the Heart," during Monday's total eclipse of the sun.

The cruise on the Oasis of the Seas, which departs from Orlando, FL for the Caribbean on August 20, will be positioned to allow for optimum views of the eclipse, the first total eclipse of the sun to cross the U.S. since 1918.

"It's going to be so exciting," Bonnie tells TIME magazine. She'll perform the song backed by the band DNCE, best known for their hit "Cake by the Ocean." Asked if she might be thrown off her game by the eclipse, Tyler tells TIME, "I go with the flow, darling. I’m not worried about things like that."

However, Bonnie won't be able to time the song to begin and end with the eclipse. As she explains, "The eclipse of the sun lasts two minutes and 40 minutes, I’m told. Unlike my song."

The album version of "Total Eclipse of the Heart" is seven minutes long, while the single version is 4 minutes 30 seconds.

"Total Eclipse of the Heart," written by Jim Steinman of Meat Loaf fame, has sold six million copies and was nominated for multiple Grammys. It always posts huge sales and streaming gains around eclipses. According to TIME, YouTube views for the video have already started to spike: as of Wednesday afternoon, it has 300 million views and counting.

After her performance, Bonnie will leave the ship to continue touring behind her most recent album, Rocks and Honey, but the cruise will continue on to the Caribbean.

