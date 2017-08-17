Madonna's skin care line to make US debut next month: "I’m tired of hearing people complain...that they can’t get it in America"

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images via ABCMadonna launched her luxury skin care line, MDNA Skin, in Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea in 2014, but now, her American fans will finally be able to buy it.

According to Women's Wear Daily, the line will launch September 26 online at MDNASkin.com, Barneys.com and at Barneys New York stores in Manhattan and Beverly Hills. "I’m tired of hearing people complain here that they can’t get it in America," Madonna told WWD.

The nine different products range in price from $50 to $600, and include face washes, clay masks and a Rejuvenator Set. The Queen of Pop tells WWD, “It’s a line I can use every day...I developed it for me specifically, but it also feels universal. I mean, my children use it, my friends use it.”

Considering Madonna just turned 59 and looks fabulous, she herself may just be the best advertisement for MDNA Skin.

