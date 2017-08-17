Shawn Mendes to help re-launch "MTV Unplugged"; welcomes Ed Sheeran to the stage

Taylor HillFirst, MTV announced it was re-launching its iconic series TRL. Now, Variety reports the network's bringing back another one of its signature shows: MTV Unplugged.

According to Variety, the show will return September 8. Shawn Mendes will kick things off with a performance recorded at LA's Theater at Ace Hotel.

Shawn tells Variety that he's loved the concept of the show -- which first aired in 1989 -- ever since he saw a clip from 1992 of Pearl Jam performing on the show.

"It wasn’t so much about the commercial, showman side of it; it was really about the music,” Shawn tells Variety. He adds, "I feel like if I can do this right, then it will be a moment for me -- where people can really understand and see me as a musician and a singer, and where I’m coming from.”

Anyone who's gone to see Shawn live already knows where he's coming from: he's a talented performer who can hold a venue like Madison Square Garden captive with just a guitar and his voice. But Wednesday night, he got some help during a concert from another guy who can do the same thing: Ed Sheeran.

According to Billboard, during Shawn's show at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, Ed shocked the audience when he came onstage and duetted with the Canadian star on his hit, "Mercy." Afterward, Shawn told the crowd, "That was just as crazy for me as it was for you guys."

Four years ago, fans pointed out that Shawn tweeted, "To ever meet ed sheeran would honestly be the best, hes 100% the person i look upto [sic] for music."

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.