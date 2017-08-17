Vienna waits for you (to make a reservation): Billy Joel inspires new Long Island eatery

Myrna SuarezUnlike many other musicians, Billy Joel hasn't expanded his brand into a chain of restaurants, but he may want to check out a new one opening not far from his Long Island, New York, home -- because he inspired it.

The restaurant, in the Long Island town of Roslyn, is currently known as Chalet, but come early October, Newsday reports, it'll change its name to "Vienna," inspired by the Piano Man's classic song of the same name, from his album The Stranger.

New restaurant owner Matt Prince tells the paper that he plans for the eatery to be "a fun spot, where people will hear music they love.” The restaurant's lounge will feature DJs spinning hits from the '80s, '90s and early 2000s.

No doubt Billy's hits will be on the playlist at Vienna, but it won't be an "Italian Restaurant" like the one he sings about in one of his famous songs. However, the menu will feature small plates and wines, so there'll be no problem getting "a bottle of red" and "a bottle of white."

It's not inconceivable that Billy might drop by Vienna: It's only about 20 minutes from his home in Oyster Bay, Long Island. It's also less than a mile from one of his favorite restaurants, which happens to be in the same town.



