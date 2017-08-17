"Worth the wait": Katy Perry's Witness: The Tour kickoff pushed back due to "production delays"

AEG PresentsFans will have to wait just a bit longer to witness Katy Perry's Witness: The Tour.

The series of concerts, which was to kick off September 7 in Columbus, OH, will now start September 19 in Montreal, said the singer, who blamed issues with the set design.

The Columbus date will be bumped to September 24.

"Due to unavoidable production delays, major elements of my tour stage design could not be available for me to rehearse on until this week," Katy said in a statement. "I’ll be spending the next few weeks taking the time to properly prepare the show to be an experience I am proud to share with you."

She added, "I'm sorry for any inconvenience this causes, but hope everyone who sees the show will agree it was worth the wait."

All the rescheduled dates are listed on katyperry.com/tour.

Perry also revealed Noah Cyrus will join WITNESS: The Tour on September 19 and serve as opening act through November 1. Purity Ring will open for Katy November 7 through December 20, and then Carly Rae Jepsen will pick up the mantle following the tour's holiday break, opening dates from January 5 to February 5.

The statement adds that all tickets purchased for the original concert dates will be honored for the new dates, with refunds available at point of purchase.

