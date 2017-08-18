Pink chooses Taylor over Katy: "You can't win no matter what" 

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARASAre you Team Katy or Team Taylor? That's the question Pink was asked to answer during an appearance on the British radio station KISS FM. Amazingly, she actually answered the question.

During a series of questions that required her to make choices between two different things, the deejay asked Pink, "Taylor or Katy?" Pink responded, "Ooo...Taylor. Is that O.K.?"

When the deejay said he was fine with that answer, Pink noted, "You can't win no matter what you say! Everyone wakes up offended."

Pink also chose "Netflix and chill" over "Big night out," Instagram over SnapChat, singing in the shower over karaoke, and her hit "Get the Party Started" over her hit "So What."

