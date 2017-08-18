Shawn Mendes & the Chainsmokers "Dare to Live" in new MTV series 

ABC/Matt BrownBeing a chart-topping pop star seems like it would be quite a wild ride in itself, but some of pop's biggest names are teaming up with MTV to push the boundaries even further.

The Chainsmokers and Shawn Mendes are two of the acts featured on Dare to Live, a new MTV docu-series that follows Rory Kramer, a videographer, as he travels around with musicians and films them performing at festivals and concerts. He'll also be taking each act on an "outrageous, thrill-seeking adventure," to encourage them to "get out of their comfort zone."

In a preview of the show, Kramer says, "We're all going to die one day, but today, we dare to live."

Dare to Live debuts August 29 at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

