This is my bike song: Rachel Platten starts new cycle with "Broken Glass" single & video 

It's not your normal bike ride, though: the women, who hail from around the globe, perform all kinds of balancing tricks and flips on their cycles as Rachel sings the anthemic tune about overcoming the odds. Two of the women are German world bike-riding champions.

"I'm gonna dance on broken glass/I'm gonna make that ceiling crash," Rachel sings., "So what? Still got knives in my back/So what?/So I'm tied to the tracks/Yeah I'm gonna dance on broken glass, here I go!"

In an essay for Refinery29.com, Rachel writes of the song, "‘Broken Glass’ is my rallying cry of release, healing, excitement, hope, and joy. It’s a celebration of the power of women -- of our unity, strength, and fierceness, and of just how freaking awesome we are. We are bada** on our own, but we’re unstoppable when we come together.”

Rachel adds that the song is "for all the people who are facing adversity and willing themselves to see the other side of it. It’s for the women who will not be silenced, who are changing the landscape of our country and world without fear. It’s for the young girls out there, dancing without a care in the world and embracing their truest, most authentic selves."

She'll perform "Broken Glass" Monday on ABC's Good Morning America.

The song is the first release from her upcoming album, due this fall. It's the follow up to her major-label debut, Wildfire, which features the hits "Fight Song," "Stand By You" and "Better Place."

