Will Taylor and Katy stop the "Bad Blood" at this year's MTV VMAs?

David LaChapelleRemember a few years ago when Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj were feuding? They buried the hatchet by performing together on that year's MTV Video Music Awards. Well, Katy Perry is hosting this year's VMAs...and rumors are rampant that she and Taylor will call off their years-long beef on the telecast.

There's no real evidence that this is going to happen, but a variety of websites have gotten on board with the idea. Katy's hosting the show, and she's performing. Taylor is reportedly going to release new music any second now. It would make a lot of sense if she showed up and sang with Katy, especially since Katy has said she wants to put the feud behind her.

Here's another reason why the rumor makes sense: it would allow Taylor to go into her new album cycle -- and Katy to start her tour and her new job as an American Idol judge -- untainted by any lingering "Bad Blood" between them and their fans. Starting a new project when another artists' fans are on the warpath against you isn't a good look.

Here's another clue: as Buzzfeed points out, the mysterious disappearance of data on Taylor's social media accounts shows that she is now following zero people. But if you click on the zero, you get a list of people it looks as if she DOES follow -- like her brother and her best friend -- and on top of that list is...Katy Perry.

Tune in to the MTV VMAs on August 27 to see what actually happens.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.