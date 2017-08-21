Celine Dion posts heartfelt tribute to the late Jerry Lewis 

Denise TruscelloFollowing the death of 91-year-old comedy legend Jerry Lewis on Sunday, many stars took to Twitter to salute the entertainer, who found fame not just in nightclubs, on TV and in movies, but as the host of the annual MDA Labor Day Telethon.

Celine Dion posted a tribute to Lewis on her Facebook page, focusing on that latter aspect of Lewis' storied career.

"I'm very sad to hear about the passing of Jerry Lewis, and my thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones.," writes Celine in the caption of a photo of herself sitting next to Lewis in an armchair. "He was a beautiful man, who dedicated so much of his life to helping others in need....and what an incredible entertainer!"

"I had the privilege of getting to know him when I participated in his telethons, and he was always so gentle and kind," she adds. "Thank you Jerry, for all that you did, for so many! I love you."

The New York Times estimated that during the 40 years Lewis hosted the telethon, more than $2 billion was raised for Muscular Dystrophy.





