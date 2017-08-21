Is Taylor Swift's new single called "Timeless?"

Last week,went dark on social media, prompting many to suspect that she was preparing to announce new music. Now we may have some more information about that.

A new website has been created called Timeless.com. All it says is "Timeless, coming soon." In addition, Taylor has tweeted an image of what looks like a snake's tail...or maybe a dragon's tail.

A Taylor Swift news site further claims that the song lyrics website Genius has "Timeless" listed as the name of a Taylor song.

We're unlikely to know more until Taylor wants to tell us, though releasing a new song during the first total solar eclipse in the U.S. in 99 years would be pretty dramatic.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.