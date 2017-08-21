Top
SEARCH
« Radiohead's Thom Yorke & Jonny Greenwood play rare tracks during Italian benefit show | Main | Why Brett Young will feel like the "King of the Road" on the Caliville Tour »
Monday
Aug212017

Is Taylor Swift's new single called "Timeless?"

Comments Off
Image Group LA/ABCLast week, Taylor Swift went dark on social media, prompting many to suspect that she was preparing to announce new music.  Now we may have some more information about that.

A new website has been created called Timeless.com.  All it says is "Timeless, coming soon." In addition, Taylor has tweeted an image of what looks like a snake's tail...or maybe a dragon's tail.

A Taylor Swift news site further claims that the song lyrics website Genius has "Timeless" listed as the name of a Taylor song.

We're unlikely to know more until Taylor wants to tell us, though releasing a new song during the first total solar eclipse in the U.S. in 99 years would be pretty dramatic.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

DateMonday, August 21, 2017 at 11:16AM AuthorAndrea Dresdale
in , , ,






ABC News Radio