Top
SEARCH
« Missy Elliott fans petition for statue of the artist to replace Confederate Monument in Virginia | Main | A Night at the Cinema: Actors portraying Freddie Mercury's band mates in upcoming Queen biopic revealed »
Monday
Aug212017

Mariah Carey blames "diva moments" on her mom 

Comments Off

James White for Paper magazineEven if you don't know much about Mariah Carey, you've probably heard that she's a diva who makes impossible demands.  But according to Mariah herself, she gets all that from her mother.

Speaking to Paper magazine, Mariah claims, "I've never had a diva moment."  When the magazine expresses disbelief, she says, "Actually, I have had diva moments, and then people can't handle it. I guess it's a little intense, because I come from a true diva: My mother is an opera singer. And that's a real diva, you know -- Juilliard diva."

She adds, laughing, "Other people that are like, 'I'm a diva,' it's like, 'Honey, you don't know what a diva is, you didn't grow up with my mom!' And I mean it as a compliment, or I wouldn't be the person I am without experiencing that."

And when she talks in her "Mariah voice," calling everyone "Dahhhhhling," Mariah says, "I'm channeling my mother. Not that she says 'dahling' all the time, but, like, that voice is...it's like I inadvertently do it."

She adds, "I don't do it to be disrespectful, I just do it and it just happens...I can't fight it."

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

DateMonday, August 21, 2017 at 6:59PM AuthorAndrea Dresdale
in , , , ,






ABC News Radio