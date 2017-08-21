Pink & the Piano Man: Singer says her most memorable moment involved Billy Joel 

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for SiriusXMPink's been scoring hits for 17 years now, and has done countless memorable things in her career. But when asked by a British radio station to name the most amazing moment, she chose one that involved her musical idol...and her dad.

When the deejay on London's KISS FM asked Pink to choose "one standout moment from the whole thing," that she'd look back on in the future and think, "That was the sickest, right there," Pink at first said there were too many. But then she narrowed it down.

"I flew my dad up to New York and took him to a Billy Joel concert," Pink recalled, noting that she's a Billy super fan. "I walked down the aisle to Billy Joel and my dad and I grew up sharing Billy Joel, a love of him...he was my first concert I ever went to, when I was two."

She continued, "I took him to a Madison Square Garden concert and was able to take him backstage and then Billy Joel dedicated a song to me...so that was a really big deal for me."

Earlier this year, Billy told the Los Angeles Times that he and Pink got together to exchange some musical ideas. He said at the time that he wasn't sure what would come of their collaboration, but says he'd had a good time working with her.

Pink's new album Beautiful Trauma will be out in October. The first single, "What About Us?", is out now.

