Sara Bareilles, John Legend, Plain White T's & more write songs for "SpongeBob SquarePants" musical

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Broadway audiences will soon find out when SpongeBob SquarePants, the musical, opens in November. But next month, an original cast recording featuring songs written by Sara Bareilles, John Legend, Plain White T's and more will be released.

The producers of the musical, based on the irreverent cartoon series, reached out to leading songwriters in the pop and rock worlds to compose songs for the project. In addition to Sara, John and the Plain White T's, the musical also includes songs written by Cyndi Lauper, Panic! at the Disco, Lady Antebellum, rapper T.I. and Steve Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith.

The album is due September 22; a two-LP vinyl version will be released on November 3, three days before the show's Broadway premiere at the Palace Theater.

Here is the full track list of the SpongeBob SquarePants musical's original cast recording, along with songwriter credits:

"Prologue"

"Bikini Bottom Day" -- by Jonathan Coulton

"No Control" -- by David Bowie

"BFF" -- by Plain White T's

"When the Going Gets Tough" -- by T.I.

"(Just a) Simple Sponge" -- by Panic! At the Disco

"Daddy Knows Best" -- by Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros

"Hero Is My Middle Name" -- by Cyndi Lauper

"Super Sea Star Savior" -- by Yolanda Adams

"Tomorrow Is" -- by The Flaming Lips

"Poor Pirates" -- by Sara Bareilles

"Bikini Bottom Boogie" -- by Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith

"Chop to the Top" -- by Lady Antebellum

"(I Guess I) Miss You" -- by John Legend

"I'm Not a Loser" -- by They Might Be Giants

"Best Day Ever" -- by Tom Kenny & Andy Paley

"Finale: Bikini Bottom Day Reprise"

"SpongeBob SquarePants Theme"

