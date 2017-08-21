Top
Monday
Aug212017

Watch now: Katy Perry teases star-studded, basketball-themed video for “Swish Swish”

Capitol RecordsKaty Perry is sticking with the basketball metaphor in the new video for her song, “Swish Swish.”

The singer released a trailer for the video, telling fans to “get ready for the hottest mess in history.” The clip features a basketball showdown between The Sheep and The Tigers. Katy is The Tigers' team captain, but isn’t exactly a pro on the court.

The trailer also teases the video's many guest stars, including Molly Shannon as The Tigers’ coach, Terry Crews as The Sheep’s coach, the actor who plays "The Mountain" in Game of Thrones, Glee’s Jenna Ushkowitz, and Stranger ThingsGaten Matarazzo. And of course, Nicki Minaj will be featured as herself.

Katy promises “many other surprises” when the full video is released later this week.

