Around the World in a Day: Prince memorabilia heads to London for major exhibit

Richard E. Aaron/RedfernsIn 2007, Prince played a run of 21 sold-out shows at London's O2 arena. Now, memorabilia from his Paisley Park archives are coming to that same venue as part of a special exhibit.

The U.K. paper The Guardian reports that the exhibit, titled My Name Is Prince, will mark the first time the memorabilia has been displayed outside of Paisley Park since the music icon's death last year.

Fans will be able to see Prince's stage costumes, jewelry, song lyrics and customized guitars, including one he played during his first TV appearance in 1980 on American Bandstand. Fans will also get to check out outfits from the Purple Rain and LoveSexy tours, his gold and diamond ear clips, a diamond-studded cane topped with his symbol, and the "cloud" suit he wore in the "Raspberry Beret" video.

Prince's sister Tyka Nelson said of the exhibit, "I’m so excited to be able to meet the fans and share their Prince stories and give them hugs, and have a cry with them if need be."

The event will run for 21 days, starting on October 27. Tickets go on sale August 25 via MyNameIsPrince.co.uk.

