Backstreet Boys promise new album will feature "sexy, fun music" 

Denise Truscello/WIreImageBackstreet Boys are having a moment: Their Las Vegas residency is a huge success, they topped the country charts by collaborating with superstar country duo Florida Georgia Line, and now they have a new album in the works. According to AJ McLean, on this record, the Boys will be more like men.

Speaking to Paper magazine for its Las Vegas issue, AJ says, "We definitely want to go back to the five-part harmony, that signature Backstreet Boys sound, but we're a little bit more mature and grown up."

He adds, "We're fathers and a little older, so we may not be so bubble-gummy -- but not raunchy either. Just sexy, fun music."

Meanwhile, the Boys' residency, Larger than Life, has now been extended into 2018, and Howie Dorough says, "We're thinking we're probably going to be out here at least for the next two years."

"Hopefully longer," adds Brian Littrell. "The show is a perfect fit for our generation who is now older. They're bringing their kids to our shows."

By way of example, Kevin Richardson says, "A family came through the line the other night at a meet and greet: an 82-year-old grandmother, her daughter and then her daughter. That's pretty cool."

And according to Kevin, the Las Vegas shows are Backstreet at its best.

"We've...gotten better with age," he tells Paper. "I feel like now there's a confidence, there's a seasoned-vet vibe that goes through us."

"We all are comfortable in our skin," adds Nick Carter.

Brian laughs, "We're like an old married couple!"

