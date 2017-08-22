Eclipse leads to astronomical sales spike for "Total Eclipse of the Heart"

Courtesy Royal CaribbeanMonday's North American total solar eclipse was almost as good for Bonnie Tyler as it was for the manufactures of eclipse glasses. Tyler's 1983 hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" seems to have become the unofficial eclipse anthem.

On Monday the song climbed to number 1 on the iTunes chart. The song's official YouTube video also reached nearly 260,000 views per hour on Monday, reports Variety -- compared with around 65,000 per hour in the days before the eclipse.



And Billboard reports that in week leading up to Monday's eclipse, sales of digital downloads of the song across all platforms rose 503 percent. The song sold 12,000 download in the U.S. in the week ending August 20, compared with 2,000 downloads the prior week.

Bonnie performed the song during the eclipse with DNCE as her backing band on a Royal Caribbean cruise on Monday sailing towards the eclipse's path of totality.

Next big sales spike for "Total Eclipse of the Heart"? 2024, when the U.S. will have another brush with a solar eclipse's path of totality.

