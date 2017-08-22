Pentatonix to spread holiday cheer with Christmas tour, new TV special

RCA RecordsPentatonix is already getting ready to ring in the holiday season.

The a cappella group has announced a Christmas tour set to kick off in Chicago on December 3. They’ll play three nights at The Chicago Theatre before hitting dates across the East Coast. The tour will conclude with three shows at New York City’s Beacon Theatre. Tickets go on sale August 25.

It’ll mark Pentatonix's first tour featuring songs from their three highly popular holiday albums, including last year's A Pentatonix Christmas. They’ll be releasing a deluxe version of that album on October 20.

That’s not all the gifts Pentatonix will be giving this holiday season -- they'll also return to NBC with a new holiday special featuring live performances and more. Last year, the network aired A Pentatonix Christmas Special.

Here are the dates for A Pentatonix Christmas Tour:

12/3 -- The Chicago Theatre, Chicago, IL

12/4 -- The Chicago Theatre, Chicago, IL

12/5 -- The Chicago Theatre, Chicago, IL

12/7 -- Tower Theater, Upper Darby, PA

12/9 -- Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, CT

12/12 -- Boch Center - Wang Theatre, Boston, MA

12/13 -- Boch Center - Wang Theatre, Boston, MA

12/14 -- Boch Center - Wang Theatre, Boston, MA

12/17 -- The Anthem, Washington, DC

12/19 -- The Beacon Theatre, New York, NY

12/20 -- The Beacon Theatre, New York, NY

12/21 -- The Beacon Theatre, New York, NY

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.